Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 2,284 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $277,086,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $37,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,884,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,231,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 853,280.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 255,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $987,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,173.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.35 and a fifty-two week high of $250.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 2,284 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/accuvest-global-advisors-sells-2284-shares-of-mohawk-industries-inc-mhk.html.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.