Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Acuity Brands by 85,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AYI opened at $131.39 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.
AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.
Acuity Brands Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.
