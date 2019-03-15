Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Stock

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hub Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hub Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 360.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.68. Hub Group Inc has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

