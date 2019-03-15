Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIII. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,396.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

