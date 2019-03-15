Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.35. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

ACHC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.70. 29,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,236. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $24,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $83,558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

