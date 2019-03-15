ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Stake Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,376,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $325.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.37. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.02 and a 1-year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/abiomed-inc-abmd-stake-lowered-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.