ABB (ABB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, ABB’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, it looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. The company’s fourth-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25% and 27.2%, respectively. Rising costs of revenues remain a concern for its gross margin. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to ABB’s margins and profitability. Moreover, increase in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Further, given the company's extensive geographic presence, its operations are subject to various environmental laws and regulations risks, including currency translation. Furthermore, the company's policy of acquiring a large number of companies adds to the integration risks.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABB from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $19.18 on Monday. ABB has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in ABB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

