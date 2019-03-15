Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 870.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Argus lowered their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.66%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

