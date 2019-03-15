A10 Networks (ATEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.06 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of ATEN opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.49 million, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.73. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $61.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $28,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 9,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $65,256.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,325 shares of company stock worth $150,586. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 396,884 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in A10 Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,743,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.