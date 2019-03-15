8,670 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,601 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 687,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,067,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.98 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

