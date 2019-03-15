$770.58 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce sales of $770.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.45 million to $784.30 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $731.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $748.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

NYSE:DY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.50. 627,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.85. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $117.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

