$686.70 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to post $686.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.29 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $670.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restoration Hardware.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Restoration Hardware worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RH traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.11. 745,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,176. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

