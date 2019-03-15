$661.53 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $661.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.12 million to $699.16 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $614.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,899,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,993,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,116,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.74. 1,458,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

