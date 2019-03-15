$661.53 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $661.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.12 million to $699.16 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $614.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%.
In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,899,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,993,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,116,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BXP stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.74. 1,458,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $136.22.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.