645 Shares in Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nutrien by 252.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,680,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 64.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,116,000 after acquiring an additional 768,242 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Nutrien by 4,025.6% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 744,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 726,941 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 3,559.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $53.90 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 63.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

