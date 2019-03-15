6,447 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK) Purchased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

