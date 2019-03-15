$6.74 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (SAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce sales of $6.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.62 billion. SAP posted sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.66 billion to $31.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.83 billion to $33.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,218,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,993 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in SAP by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,648,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,122,000 after purchasing an additional 270,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SAP by 394.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 248,945 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in SAP by 8,757.6% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 234,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 232,338 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. 769,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,304. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

