562,894 Shares in Bancolombia SA (CIB) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 562,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIB opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. Bancolombia SA has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Santander lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

