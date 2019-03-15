52,962 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of HLX opened at $7.83 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

