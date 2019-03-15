$5.47 Billion in Sales Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $5.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.58 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $21.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.31 billion to $22.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $49,642.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,950.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $147,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,765 shares of company stock worth $3,120,127. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.