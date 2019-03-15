$497.41 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to post $497.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $463.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

BFAM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.55. 121,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $101,984.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $271,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,901.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,225 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.