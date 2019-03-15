4,415 Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $48.61 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/4415-shares-in-ishares-international-treasury-bond-etf-igov-acquired-by-claybrook-capital-llc.html.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.