41,588 Shares in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Purchased by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 582,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $137,502.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 22,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $275,547.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,880 shares of company stock worth $1,145,287. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. 9,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,132. The company has a market cap of $429.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.12. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STML. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

