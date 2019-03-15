4,062 Shares in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXL. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $215,255.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,812.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $14.03 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

