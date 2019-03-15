34,904 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.34.

NYSE QSR opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 35,621 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $2,219,188.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,864 shares in the company, valued at $17,980,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock worth $28,000,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “34,904 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/34904-shares-in-restaurant-brands-international-inc-qsr-acquired-by-nomura-holdings-inc.html.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.