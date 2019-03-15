$342.47 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $342.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the highest is $344.90 million. Hilltop reported sales of $338.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $356.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTH. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,214. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

