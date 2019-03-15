317 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.05.

In other news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $288,046.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $514,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $420,402.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $452,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $7,660,922 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

