3,075 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.07. 83,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,645. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47.

