$280.98 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $280.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $284.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Longbow Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,328,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,133,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 83.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,908,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

