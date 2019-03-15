$28.41 Million in Sales Expected for Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) to announce $28.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.45 million to $45.90 million. Spark Therapeutics reported sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $115.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.04 million to $180.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.13 million, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $264.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spark Therapeutics.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.89). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $114.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 928.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 280,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1,378.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,277 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 113,533 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONCE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 2.59. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $114.20.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.