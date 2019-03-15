275,000 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Acquired by Manor Road Capital Partners LLC

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,432,000. Crown accounts for 2.9% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,155,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,828,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,921. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 57.46%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

