$2.06 EPS Expected for American Financial Group Inc (AFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.09. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Financial Group has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $2,610,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $120,647.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,281 shares of company stock worth $3,655,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

