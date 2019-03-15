1,885 Shares in Nordson Co. (NDSN) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 89.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,250 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $1,318,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Keane sold 43,900 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $5,825,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,429 shares of company stock worth $8,806,248. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $131.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.99 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

