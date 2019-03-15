QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $63.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “187,889 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) Acquired by QS Investors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/187889-shares-in-invesco-sp-500-pure-value-etf-rpv-acquired-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.