18,199 Shares in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $165,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “18,199 Shares in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/18199-shares-in-nextgen-healthcare-inc-nxgn-purchased-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.