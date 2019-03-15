1,799 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Acquired by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 269.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,820.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,879 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $161.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

