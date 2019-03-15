17,303 Shares in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,303 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,269 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,339 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 38,674 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,069 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 50,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 249,940 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $3,659,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.08. Fossil Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.26). Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $786.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

