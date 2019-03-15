16,626 Shares in United States Cellular Corp (USM) Purchased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United States Cellular by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United States Cellular by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United States Cellular by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $1,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United States Cellular Corp has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 3.41%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

