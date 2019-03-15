1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 45,196 Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (LOR)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOR. Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund by 163.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 608,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 376,795 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund by 104.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 371,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 189,498 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Profile

