1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.24% of DTF Tax Free Income as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in DTF Tax Free Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax Free Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 149,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax Free Income alerts:

Shares of DTF stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/1607-capital-partners-llc-buys-new-stake-in-dtf-tax-free-income-inc-dtf.html.

DTF Tax Free Income Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.