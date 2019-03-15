150,200 Shares in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,933,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,621,000 after purchasing an additional 292,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,341,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after purchasing an additional 151,426 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAVE opened at $55.15 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

