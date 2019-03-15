$138.09 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $138.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $139.09 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $130.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $570.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $570.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $585.89 million, with estimates ranging from $570.15 million to $598.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.49. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $301,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,106 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $113,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,092,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,149,000 after purchasing an additional 166,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,247,000 after buying an additional 154,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,066,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,247,000 after buying an additional 154,467 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,750,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,354,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,491,000 after buying an additional 151,640 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

