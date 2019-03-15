134,453 Shares in Instructure Inc (INST) Purchased by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000. Instructure accounts for 3.8% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Instructure by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Instructure by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Instructure by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Instructure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Instructure from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Instructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.
Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Instructure’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
Instructure Company Profile
Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.
