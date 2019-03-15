12,200 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $35.12 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

