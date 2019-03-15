11,000 Shares in Fortive Corp (FTV) Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,488,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 202,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Fortive stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 40.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “11,000 Shares in Fortive Corp (FTV) Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/11000-shares-in-fortive-corp-ftv-acquired-by-abacus-planning-group-inc.html.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.