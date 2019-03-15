10,000 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Purchased by Moon Capital Management LP

Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Moon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

FXI stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 529,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459,395. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

