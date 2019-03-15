$1.88 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.85. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.28 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.41%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 628,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $101.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $695,505.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,338. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.