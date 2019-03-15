$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Corp. (DG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.57. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.18. 250,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,119. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,732,000 after buying an additional 370,008 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

