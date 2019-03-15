$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.93 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

NTRS stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

