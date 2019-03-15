$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.10. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

CTXS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $116.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $184,609.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $138,994.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,071 shares of company stock worth $2,711,264. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,060,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,562,972,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after acquiring an additional 251,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,898,908 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $211,082,000 after acquiring an additional 201,851 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

