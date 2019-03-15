0xBitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $481,699.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004255 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $703,576.00 and $481,699.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.43 or 0.16784702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,201,950 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

